Biblia Koshodou no Jiken Techou

Hidden away in a corner of Kamakura is an unassuming secondhand bookstore, the Biblia Antiquarian Bookshop. Shinokawa Shioriko, the owner of the shop, is an overly shy young and beautiful woman who doesn't fit the image of a used bookstore and often has trouble interacting with customers. While customer service isn't her strong point, she more than makes up for it in other ways. Using her exhaustive knowledge and unrivaled passion for literature, she unravels the secrets and mysteries of the antiquarian books that come into her shop.