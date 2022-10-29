Not Available

Bicicleta, Cullera, Poma

  • Documentary

Cromosoma TV produccion

In October, 2007, Pasqual Maragall was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Once past the initial blow, he and his family embarked on a crusade against the disease. And from the very first step, this film has grown into an extraordinary testament. With intelligence, sincerity and an infectious spirit, Maragall allows a portrait to be painted of not only himself, but also his family and his doctors, in order to leave behind a lasting document of his personal fight. Two years of following an exceptional patient, one who is hoping scientists find a cure before the number of 26 million sufferers of this disease is multiplied by ten. A tough film, but an optimistic one all the same.

