Bickerman's Grove

Not Available

Old Tucker Herman is told that he'll not be the one to light the tree at this year's tree lighting ceremony. Instead he must 'pass the torch' to either his son or son-in-law. Tucker hatches a dark scheme that pits two families against each other, the victor inheriting his substantial fortune. Comical shenanigans ensue as both families find themselves embroiled and entwined in each other's lives and ultimately deaths. As ghosts they must see the error of their ways and learn to get along, before the end of the tree lighting ceremony, or else be forced to do it all again. This dark Shakespearean comedy will tickle your other funny bone.