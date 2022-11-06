Bicycle Sighs

Not Available

Under-achievers Shiro and Keita manage to survive delivering newspapers. They are otherwise on their own since their peers had all left for university three years earlier. Passing the entrance exam is the main problem. Shiro, however, is more interested in finishing a super-8 movie they had begun in secondary school than studying. But Keita feels more pressure on him to pass, and can't share Shiro's enthusiasm. To further complicate Keita's life, he hears that Kyoko, his ex-girlfriend, is coming back for a visit from her studies in Tokyo