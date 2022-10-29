Not Available

Some people think: the process of planning and preparing for a bicycle tour is a long and complicated undertaking that requires months of research and years of physical training. The reality is: Bicycle touring is easy… as long as you know what to pack, how to plan out your route, and how to schedule out your days. If you’re the type of person that learns by seeing (rather than reading)… and you’d like to learn the basics of bicycle touring as fast as humanly possible, then Bicycle Touring: The Movie is exactly what you’ve been looking for.