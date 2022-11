Not Available

After his business partner embezzles money and leaves him penniless, Parvati's husband passes away, leaving behind two sons, Prabhakar and Sudhakar, & a dumb daughter, Gauri, virtually on the verge of destitution, When Prabhakar grows up, he marries Pooja and moves out. Years pass by, Sudhakar has grown up, has managed to complete schooling, gets a job out of town and re-locates.