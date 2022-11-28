بیدار شو، آرزو!

Not Available

Moments after the earthquake, a young teacher in a village outside the town of Bam, scrambles from under the rubble and finds out that her colleagues has died in the quake. She sets out for the town of Bam to get rescue aid for the villagers, but to her amazement, she discovers that the main tragedy has occurred there. Cries of help are heard from every side and the hospital is filled with the injured and the dead. On the recommendation of a cleric, she goes to the mortuary to help with the washing of the dead bodies of women. A prisoner, who managed to get out after the prison building is destroyed asks the teacher to wash the bodies of his dead mother, wife and child, Arezu.