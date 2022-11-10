Bienvenue à bord

Not Available

Isabelle (Valerie Lemercier), HR of a large cruise company, made the mistake of choosing her boss as a lover. Before embarking on the maiden voyage of the new flagship of the fleet, though, he decided to disembark from their relationship! Some women take their revenge by poison, firearm, or slander. Isabelle chooses Remy (Franck Dubosc), a flamboyant, unemployed ne'er-do-well who flunked out in life on land, but after all is said and done, might have better luck at sea... She recruits him as leader of her plot and on this Palace of the Seas, Remy will first prove to be the worst nightmare of the CEO and Richard (Gerard Darmon), the Cruise Director...then, little by little, he will change his life and that of all those who cross his path... Written by Online description