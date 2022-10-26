Not Available

Bienvenue parmi nous

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ICE3

Despite his fame, Taillandier has suddenly stopped painting. Deeply depressed, the sixty-year-old decides to go away. He has no clear goal and explains nothing to his close friends. During his travels, he has a strange encounter with Marylou, a wild teenager who was rejected by her mother. The lost girl and the man at the end of his tether will travel together awhile. Finally living like a father and daughter, at peace.

Cast

Jeanne LambertMarylou
Miou-MiouAlice
Jacques WeberMax
Xavier GallaisLe maitre d'hôtel
Raphaëline GoupilleauLa femme de l'agence
Didier BénureauLe vendeur

View Full Cast >

Images