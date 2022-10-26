Bienvenue parmi nous

Despite his fame, Taillandier has suddenly stopped painting. Deeply depressed, the sixty-year-old decides to go away. He has no clear goal and explains nothing to his close friends. During his travels, he has a strange encounter with Marylou, a wild teenager who was rejected by her mother. The lost girl and the man at the end of his tether will travel together awhile. Finally living like a father and daughter, at peace.
|Jeanne Lambert
|Marylou
|Miou-Miou
|Alice
|Jacques Weber
|Max
|Xavier Gallais
|Le maitre d'hôtel
|Raphaëline Goupilleau
|La femme de l'agence
|Didier Bénureau
|Le vendeur
