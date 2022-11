Not Available

The 2019 Isle Of Wight Festival ended when Biffy Clyro closed the Main Stage in spectacular fashion, with pyrotechnics and fireworks aplenty. The truly anthemic set spanned their 20+ year career and their return to the Isle of Wight Festival was welcomed by the band and fans alike; frontman Simon Neil, clad in a mustard suit proclaimed “we love this festival, it’s great to be back”.