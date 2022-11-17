Bifröst into the Aurora

Not Available

Following the life of artists Eric Adamsons (Puerto Rico) and Heins Kim (New York), with their Icelandic colleague Samúel Hjaltalín, as they immerse themselves into the cultural and scientific understandings of the Aurora Borealis. The artists document their collaborations with international institutions, both educational and private enterprise, and individuals alike in an attempt to send cutting edge imaging equipment into heart of the Aurora at an altitude of approximately 300 km. The film chronicles their successes and challenges provoking conversations concerning how we as a society define achievement, while addressing humankind's pensive effort to coax the marriage between faith (mythology, religion) and empirical evidence.