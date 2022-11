Not Available

Felipo and Hernan, two Spanish American brothers come into conflict over the honourable way to make a living in the harsh times of the Great Depression. Their bedridden mother, who is sick with yellow fever and oblivious to Felipo's unlawful lifestyle, convinces Hernan to join Felipo for an electrical job. What was supposed to be an overnight arrangement at a run-down factory, has Hernan backed up into a moral corner.