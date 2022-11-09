Not Available

Big as a sun

    After two critically acclaimed albums, The Minds of 99 are in the process of making their third release, 'Solkongen'. With trippy lyrics, a middle finger raised to all genres, and a tightly knit bond thanks to many years of friendship, the band is aiming to fly even higher. The film moves with the group from sold-out concerts to isolation in a bunker and a long trip to the Danish island of Bornholm. It depicts a band that tries to find a foothold in a time of unrest and upheaval – both internally in the band and the world in general. The front figure and perfectionist Niels Brandt balances between his own ambitions and a person who in essence is just 33-year-old Niels. But just as the five friends are on the verge of fulfilling the dream that they have harboured since childhood, Niels's creative driving force – his darkness – has suddenly disappeared. Does Niels have to look for his darkness again to be able to formulate his visions?

