Big Assed White Chicks Hardcut

Not Available

There's nothing like horny, white chicks with fat asses. These four pale tails fit the bill with their pussies begging to be filled and asses built to be creamed. Felicia Clover has her ass worshipped before taking a stiff cock from every angle. Madison Rose demonstrates why she's a certified dick-sucking pro, and Emily Eve rides cock like you wouldn't believe. Brandi Sparks shows you that blondes do have more fun...especially when they sport an ass that weighs a ton. We keep the asses clapping in the latest installment of this best-selling DVD series.