Big Assed White Chicks Hardcut 2

Not Available

There's just something special about a white girl with a phat ass. The latest installment of this best-selling series features four thick chicks who can't get enough dick. Sara Jay believes in a strict daily dick diet and takes a sloppy load on her ass. That's her just being a good health nut! Ellie May looks like an innocent girl-next-door, but when she's bouncing her ass and pussy on a cock, she's a filthy whore. Getting fucked in the pussy isn't enough for girls like Klaudia Kelly and Melody Jordan... Both chicks get their asses split before getting covered in sticky man-juice.