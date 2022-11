Not Available

After Sun Wukong's troubled Tiangong was crushed by Wuzhishan, Marshal Tengpeng ordered the underworld to kill Sun Wukong to prevent future troubles. In the world, the canopy happened to encounter the demon master Baoer and her demon hunter group. A few people went on the road to find Wuzhishan. The process was twists and turns, the canopy rose and fell, and after a lot of disasters, they realized great love and eventually grew into a big canopy.