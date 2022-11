Not Available

Savor the sounds of big band jazz and swing with this compendium of live performance clips from some of the genre's most legendary musicians. Besides innovative clarinetist, composer and bandleader Artie Shaw and the incomparably elegant pianist, composer and bandleader Duke Ellington, other featured artists include trombonist Jack Teagarden, singer and bandleader Cab Calloway and bandleader Boyd Raeburn.