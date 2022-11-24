Not Available

Matias Vigliano and Dante Zaballa (aka Parquerama Studios) create psychotropic and loop-filled animated worlds blending pencils, markers and After Effects. Much to our delight, they just sent us their latest collaboration: a non-sensical, vibrant and amorphous tale called “Big Bang Dog.” Vigliano and Zaballa: “Cartoons exist ergo we exist. Our craft is entirely by hand and frame by frame. It requires time and infinite patience, and even so we enjoy very much doing it. The shorts we develop are a summary of thousands of original illustrations, motion tests, timing adjustments and detailed backgrounds. “Our tidy process guarantees a happy ending. We use sharp pencils to sketch, medium felt-tip marker for thick lines and ultra fine fiber-tip marker for details. With our inked frames and audio master, we go directly to After Effects for the final composing and color.”