Big Big Train: Reflectors Of Light

Five times progressive music award winning band, Big Big Train, release their new Blu-Ray REFLECTORS OF LIGHT on 6th December. The Blu-Ray was recorded at the band's run of sold out shows at Cadogan Hall, London and features the best performance of every song performed at the concerts, providing a full set-list and superb pictures from the 3 show series back in 2017. There are two bonus performances and the Blu-Ray features a stereo and 5.1 mix. Track List: 1. Folklore Overture 2. Folklore 3. Brave Captain 4. Last Train 5. London Plane 6. Meadowland 7. A Mead Hall in Winter 8. Experimental Gentlemen part two 9. Swan Hunter 10. Judas Unrepentant 11. The Transit of Venus Across the Sun 12. East Coast Racer 13. Telling the Bees 14. Victorian Brickwork 15. Drums and Brass 16. Wassail Bonus track 17. The Transit of Venus Across the Sun, 18.Summer's Lease (recorded at Real World Studios).