Lai Yee returned in Ho Chung, Sai Kung's home, alerted the village by the time of baptism is not as good as ever, but after ten years away, the mother (Tan Amy decoration), has also grow old, no longer was. Lai Yee re-enter the simple natural life, waiting at the mother's side, seems to want to recover the past ten years time, but the quiet outskirts of rigid world, but because old classmate Lin (Lawrence Chou decorated) broke into and became noisy. Two respective corner of the village, traveled with emotional regret to embark on finding love journey. Short period of time is full of lies, secrets and indulgence. Finally everyone is to find the big blue lake, a large blue lake in the heart and mind, to re-learn to put your face to meet the future more flee war.