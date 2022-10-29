Not Available

Strange Japanese comedy about a flat-chested schoolgirl who seeks revenge on her more well-endowed classmates. Masako (Harumi Kai) is humiliated when Bando (Masakazu Arai) rejects her amorous advances because he doesn’t date girls with small breasts. Rather than being angry at Bando, however, Masako directs her revenge on her busty schoolmates, whom she identifies by stealing the “Big Boobs List” that is kept in the school’s health office. Masako turns herself into a sort of low-budget super heroine called the Big Boobs Buster.