Not Available

Holy mole! Lingerie wearing 'Big Booty Latinas' know how to shake their juicy big fat asses. They are waiting with dripping wet mojitas, inviting you to drink down their spicy Latin love juice. See their hairy pussies get rammed full of big cocks then get flipped over like tortillas, ready to get their ass cheeks slapped. Then they beg to get those succulent asses parted and fucked! These babes are full of Latin passion and they love to dance on top of cock like a samba, waiting for their reward of fresh cum facials, wanna make them dance? Includes 2 DP scenes! Each juicy, big assed Latina is interviewed before her sex scene so you can find out what makes her tick and more importantly - what really turns that bitch on!