Not Available

Justin Slayer is back in the director's seat for this latest edition of Big Booty White Girlz! Mr. Slayer knows a big, beautiful booty when he sees one, so he's recruited some of the curviest and roundest booties in the business today! This is an interracial fuckfest that you do not want to miss! Black sistas ain't the only ones with junk in tha trunk! Check out these hot white chicks with booty to spare! This movie features Briella Bounce, Julie Cash, Kelli Staxxx and Sophia!