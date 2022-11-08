Big Boy - Last of the Giants Volume II - The Cheyenne Shops

Not Available

Cheyenne was a bustling hub for UP steam in the 1950s. It"s where the Big Boys were based during their last years of operation powering freights over Sherman Hill to Laramie. In Volume 2, you"ll go on a tour of the coal chute and servicing areas, take a spin on the turntable that served the 48-stall roundhouse, and visit the backshop where the Big Boys were rebuilt. You"ll hear the stories of the men who once worked on these famous locomotives and will learn about the operational layout and design of the Cheyenne yards as they were in the late 1950s. The footage used in this production was shot by UP cameramen over a 3 year period, with updated material added by Pentrex in 1993. It"s an unforgettable visit!