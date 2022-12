Not Available

A new school year brings a brand new class of adorable twink Freshman to get taken advantage of by the fat cocks of Shane Frost, Kevin Kandy and Brody Wilde. All the hot college guys want a to fill the tight boy holes of Keine Sorgen and Ace Lockheart, Skyelr Bleu. This semester the dorm rooms with be steaming with sticky, hot Big Bro, Lil Bro action.