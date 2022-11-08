Not Available

BIG BROTHER (1983) is a comic book/collage film. The images are taken from commercials and other commercially released films as well as my own shooting. Sections of frames were cut out and then placed into Super 8 film frames which had been painted upon, a mouth here, a leg there. This film can also be read like a comic strip on the rewinds. The film was blown up to 16mm. Ironically my hope had been to keep the film in Super 8 as a discourse on gauge chauvinism, one of the implications in the title.