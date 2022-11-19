Big Brother: Boob

Not Available

Seminal skate culture magazine 'Big Brother' return with the latest installment of their video series. Features an obscure old school skateboarder (Johnny Lee Countee) skating in front of his house, the only area he ever skated at. Also features Johnny Knoxville testing out self-defense equipment, including pepper spray, two types of stun guns and a small caliber pistol. This footage was the basis for the MTV reality series Jackass, though MTV omitted the last part of the segment that showed Knoxville shooting himself in the chest with a small handgun while wearing a kevlar vest.