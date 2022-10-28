Not Available

Big Brother Cheng

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Shaw Brothers' number one action hit of 1975, and deservedly so. The character of one-man kung-fu dynamo Big Brother Cheng and kung-fu superstar Chen Kuan-tai were made for each other. A Robin Hood-like restaurant manager who socks it to the thugs in order to make the mean streets of Hong Kong a little less mean, Big Brother Cheng made his first appearance in the extremely popular The Tea House, the success of which spawned this even more successful sequel.

Cast

Chen Kuan-TaiWang Cheng
Karen Yip Leng-ChiFen
Tung LamInspector
Wai WangBoogie Jie
Lam Wai-TiuJiu
Wong YuDarkie Wen

