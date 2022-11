Not Available

Deputy Dawg tries to prevent a troublemaking Native American chief from stealing from the Henhouse, the Watermelon Patch and the Priceless Persimmon Tree. Big Chief No Treaty also catches fish without a license. When he captures Big Chief No Treaty, the sheriff orders the chief set free so that a peace treaty can be signed between the chief and the town council. Muskie and Vince decide to steal more eggs from the henhouse disguised as Big Chief No Treaty.