Darius Ferdynand is our big cock doc, the unscrupulous quack who'll have you on your back. His interest in uncut cocks and tight, boys bum holes, goes beyond the professional. And when Dr Darius comes unstuck his replacement – Dr Alan Probe (Mark Coxx) is just as perverted. These two big dick docs, offer overly intrusive inspections of Rogan Richards, Jonny Kingdom, Daniel Broughton and Jace Tyler, every inspection leads to a hot, wet, rim, suck and fuck session and a very splattery ending!