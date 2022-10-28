Big Cook Little Cook - Welcome To Our Cafe

Not Available

Big Cook Ben and Little Cook Small have chosen some of their favourite episodes for their very first DVD; they hope that you will enjoy them too! Pirate Ben decides to make Percy the Pirate a fantastic pirate's gold sandwich; the only problem is that the baguette keeps accidentally knocking over Small! Holiday Maker Little Betty Blue has lost her holiday shoe! Small finds out how tomatoes are grown in greenhouses and Ben makes their guest some scrumptious veggie sandcastles. Queen Of Hearts Ben would like to make the Queen of Hearts some jam tarts, so Small goes off to find out how strawberry jam is made. Mmmm, they're absolutely delicious! Penguin Penny the Penguin comes into the Cafe, so Ben creates a yummy iceberg slush for her using crushed ice and fresh fruit. Bonus Episode - Cat It's a purr-fect opportunity for Ben to try out his Fishy on a Dishy recipe when Cassie the Cat comes to visit. Small finds out what happens at a fish market.