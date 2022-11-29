Not Available

In this generative poem (edited by a computer program), the term Big Data refers to the enormous collection of personal information communicated online and its processing for commercial purposes. The combination of massive collection of personal data and subsequent statistical processing, with an emphasis on inferential statistics to achieve persuasive goals (such as those of advertising and political communication), will lead to a terrible reality. The poem is not linear, it is a poem that regenerates itself differently each time a program is executed. The sequencing of the lines of the poem was developed to always obtain, in each regeneration, appropriate grammatical and semantic structures (in Spanish).