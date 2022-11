Not Available

BIG FUR is a wry, comical portrait of an eccentric artist-hero, with an unshakable belief that eventually he’ll find true love. Or the hairy, 800-pound validation of his life’s quest. It’s also a sympathetic insider’s view of taxidermy as an under-appreciated art form. And finally, it’s a call to preserve the last wilderness. Because when there is no mystery left in the deep, dark forest, we’ll have lost more than Bigfoot.