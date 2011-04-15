2011

27-year-old American-born Omi Vaidya, a struggling actor in L.A., miraculously lands a dream role in the Bollywood film "3 Idiots". Curious to better understand the world of Bollywood, four of Omi's buddies armed with cameras fly to Mumbai to document his big premiere. Within a week of release, "3 Idiots" skyrockets to box office success, becoming the most successful Indian film in history and transforming Omi into an overnight megastar. But being a national sensation in India is not all glitz and glamor. Aside from the language barrier, Omi struggles with the pressure of his newly acquired fame and continuing his career momentum while trying to maintain a healthy domestic life back in Los Angeles. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Big in Bollywood is a film about what it is to be successful in show business, seen through the eyes of Omi's best friends, who witness his career transformation firsthand.