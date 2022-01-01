Big In The USA

Not Available

On April 29th, 2011 Clintus, Wadels & Wesso arrived separately in Las Vegas and not long after, were joined by Mikael and Starr for several days of ’Buck’ action which included various ‘debaucherous’ buck activities; the highlight of which was possibly the rifle range. On the 4th of May, Mikael and Andrew parted ways with the Three Amigos leaving them to hit the (wrong side) of the road with weary eyes in their all-American GMC SUV. They travelled through Nevada to the Grand Canyon, with a side trip of nearly 4 hours to the Meteor site around 43 miles east of Flagstaff. In subsequent days, they travelled through Monument Valley, Durango, Buena Vista, Colorado Springs, Santa Fe, Lincoln, Roswell, Tyler, Lubbock, Austin, Mesquite before finally arriving in New Orleans.