Big Is Better

Not Available

How many times have you heard someone say that size doesn’t matter? Well we hate to shatter illusions, but that’s not an adage that we entirely agree with at STAXUS. Fact is, size does matter – not least of all to our legion of cock-mad twinks, who know from experience that they’ll never be satisfied until they’ve serviced the biggest dicks around. Boys like Angel Lopez and Lucas Drake, who know that big is not only fucking better but is an absolute must; and who aren’t happy until every last drop has been drained from those oversized beauties!