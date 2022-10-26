1971

Big Jake

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 25th, 1971

Studio

Batjac Productions

John Wayne is Jacob McCandles, a rough-and-tumble rancher who's estranged from his wife (Maureen O'Hara). But when a cutthroat gang led by Richard Boone kidnaps his grandson, Big Jake gets the call to rescue him. Patrick Wayne (John Wayne's real-life son) and Chris Mitchum (Robert Mitchum's son) play Jake's grown boys, who accompany him on the long trek that can end only one way...

Cast

Richard BooneJohn Fain
Maureen O'HaraMartha McCandles
Patrick WayneJames McCandles
Christopher MitchumMichael McCandles
Bobby VintonJeff McCandles
Bruce CabotSam Sharpnose

