2007

Big Man Japan

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 18th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

In this hilarious mockumentary, middle-aged Daisato (Hitoshi Matsumoto) -- a second-rate, third-generation superhero -- annoys his neighbors with the noise and destruction he causes on the job. But a heroic public image is the least of his concerns. Besides defending Japan from bizarre monsters, he must deal with an agent seeking to brand him with ads, a superhero grandfather with Alzheimer's and a family embarrassed by his incompetence.

Cast

UAManager Kobori
Itsuji ItaoFemale Niou-no-jû
Ryunosuke KamikiWarabe-no-jû
Daisuke MiyagawaSuper Justice
Hiroyuki MiyasakoStay With Me
Riki TakeuchiHanerunojyuu

