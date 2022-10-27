Not Available

Big Match

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BK Pictures

Choi Ik-Ho (Lee Jung-Jae) is a martial arts star with talent for action and humor. But one day, he is framed for murder. Ace (Shin Ha-Kyun) is a game planner, who makes a game for the Korean upper class. He is a villain who makes a city into a big gameboard through technology. Ace and Choi Ik-Ho become adversaries as Choi Ik-Ho jumps into the game to save his brother. -asianwiki

Cast

Lee Jung-jaeChoi Ik-Ho
Shin Ha-kyunAce
BoASoo-Kyung
Lee Sung-minYoung-Ho
Ra Mi-RanYoung-Ho\'s wife
Kim Eui-sungDetective Do

View Full Cast >

Images