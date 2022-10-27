Choi Ik-Ho (Lee Jung-Jae) is a martial arts star with talent for action and humor. But one day, he is framed for murder. Ace (Shin Ha-Kyun) is a game planner, who makes a game for the Korean upper class. He is a villain who makes a city into a big gameboard through technology. Ace and Choi Ik-Ho become adversaries as Choi Ik-Ho jumps into the game to save his brother. -asianwiki
|Lee Jung-jae
|Choi Ik-Ho
|Shin Ha-kyun
|Ace
|BoA
|Soo-Kyung
|Lee Sung-min
|Young-Ho
|Ra Mi-Ran
|Young-Ho\'s wife
|Kim Eui-sung
|Detective Do
View Full Cast >