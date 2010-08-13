Big Money Rustlas

The Insane Clown Posse heads back to the Wild West in this prequel to BIG MONEY HUSTLAS. Nothing happens in the dusty town of Mud Bug without the approval of gambling magnate Big Baby Chips (Violent J), and the locals turn and run when his henchmen come out to play. But when swaggering sheriff Sugar Wolf (Shaggy 2 Dope) teaches the locals to fight back, Big Baby Chips and his gang head for the hills in a hail of gunfire.
|Joseph Bruce
|Big Baby Chips
|Boondox
|The Ghost
|Jason Mewes
|Bucky
|Blaze Ya Dead Homie
|The Mortician
|Brigitte Nielsen
|Lady
|Monoxide
|Dusty Poot
