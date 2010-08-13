Big Money Rustlas

2010

The Insane Clown Posse heads back to the Wild West in this prequel to BIG MONEY HUSTLAS. Nothing happens in the dusty town of Mud Bug without the approval of gambling magnate Big Baby Chips (Violent J), and the locals turn and run when his henchmen come out to play. But when swaggering sheriff Sugar Wolf (Shaggy 2 Dope) teaches the locals to fight back, Big Baby Chips and his gang head for the hills in a hail of gunfire.