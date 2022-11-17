Not Available

In the world of today, men with the bodies of Greek gods move to fulfill the lusts of mortal men. And here, they find what they've been looking for... Big cocks n' plenty of them! In this Colt studio full-feature Big N' Plenty, director John Rutherford takes classic, chiseled Colt men and brings them together for the kind of action that's made his man-on-man features justly famous. They're all built like the gods in the classic Colt studio look...the cocks are big n' the action is plenty!