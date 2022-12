Not Available

Charlie, a charismatic Army recruiter, is tasked with signing the “big fish” for a promotion. The only person standing in his way is Erik, a disturbed ex-vet that Charlie convinced to enlist years before. A dangerous man with a bone to pick, Erik will not be satisfied until Charlie has paid a heavy price—and as pressure mounts, Charlie is ultimately forced to re-examine his dubious methods, facing a thunderous reckoning of accountability.