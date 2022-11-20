Big Pun: Still Not a Player

Not Available

Still Not A Player takes us on an intimate journey through the life of Christopher "Big Punisher" Rios via the stories of those closest to him. From his blood and spit struggles on the mean streets to his rise to the top of the hip-hop world to this large man's losing war with his 700-pound bulk. This unique, frightening, ugly, painful, haunting, and occasionally, beautiful story is a high-steppin' razor that slashes into the heart, bones and belly of one of hip-hop's greatest players, offering unquestionably the most intimate look ever inside the hard world of hip-hop and into the ravaged yet hopeful life of one of its most popular and legendary figures.