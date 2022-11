Not Available

Shaw Brothers superstar Chi Kuan Chun (Drunk Monkey, Men from the Monastery) wrote, directed and stars in the remake of the Shaw epic Disciple Of Shaolin. In this version he plays the part originally taken by Alexander Fu Sheng, wherein his kung fu skills take him to the heights of the gangster world. Following him is his buddy Jimmy Lee (Hot, Cool, Vicious, Eagles Claw) who fights alongside the man known as The Big Rascal!