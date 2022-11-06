Not Available

Big Time Gambling Boss

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The oyabun (yakuza capo) of the clan controlling gambling in the Tokyo district dies suddenly and his followers have to decide who will take his place. The mafiosos choose the honest and loyal Nakai, but he refuses the offer alleging that he’s not a direct disciple of the dead oyabun, and suggesting that they choose the next person in the line of succession, Matsuda, who’s currently doing time in prison.

Cast

Tomisaburō WakayamaTetsuo Matsuda
Hiroshi NawaKohei Ishido
Shinichirô MikamiOtokichi Kobayashi
Harumi Sone
Sumiko FujiHiroe
Hiroko SakuramachiTsuyako

Images