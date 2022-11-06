Big Time Gambling Boss

The oyabun (yakuza capo) of the clan controlling gambling in the Tokyo district dies suddenly and his followers have to decide who will take his place. The mafiosos choose the honest and loyal Nakai, but he refuses the offer alleging that he’s not a direct disciple of the dead oyabun, and suggesting that they choose the next person in the line of succession, Matsuda, who’s currently doing time in prison.
|Tomisaburō Wakayama
|Tetsuo Matsuda
|Hiroshi Nawa
|Kohei Ishido
|Shinichirô Mikami
|Otokichi Kobayashi
|Harumi Sone
|Sumiko Fuji
|Hiroe
|Hiroko Sakuramachi
|Tsuyako
