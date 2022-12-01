Not Available

Lynda Benglis was a visiting artist at CalArts in 1973 when she encouraged then-student Susan Mogul to explore video as a medium. "Big Tip/Back Up/Shout Out" is a direct monologue to the camera about the economic impossibilities of being an artist, especially as a woman. “Her extroversion is so extreme that her story leaps from the vacuum around her, over the camera and off the screen entirely.” —Artforum, from a review after the premiere of this video at Anthology Film Archives in 1976, as part of a program curated by Shigeko Kubota.