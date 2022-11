Not Available

Though she was less prolific than sister Melissa, Latin Swedish Erotica sensation Lisa Melendez certainly made an impact on the cocks of many a diehard tit man. Lisa's meaty udders swing though 10 unforgettable scenes of feverish XXX action in this 2 hour ode to this Latin goddess! Tina is joined by Leslie Winston, Kristara Barrington, Kimberly Carson, and a host of popular 80's studs in pussy-lapping, lesbo action, hedonistic orgies, and deep fucking!