Big Tit Superstars of the 70's: Big Tits in Bondage

This collection is filled with the rarest and hottest 70's loops featuring helpless big titted girls bound, gagged, fucked and tormented! Includes T.A.O. Productions entire 4 volume series Nurse with a Curse featuring a vicious back and forth bondage battle between sultry porn star Little Oral Annie and cult favorite Rosemary Lorenz! Uschi Digard stars in her only known bondage loop, Harmony's Uschi in Bondage! Early 80's superstar Leslie Winston appears in Roxbury Press's Big Tit Bondage! Also includes Virgin on the Ropes, The Confession and much more! Also features Uschi Digard in bondage gallery and Nurse with a Curse original short story!