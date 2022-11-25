Not Available

The younger inhabitants of a fishing village in Sierra Leone have discovered surfing as their raison d’être. Wanting to break free from the restrictions of a traditional West African community a suspended surfclub member embarks on a journey. Only to return with a new found appreciation for the place he so badly wanted to leave. Big Wata is a positive story (from Africa) about some local boys trying to ‘expand’ their lives through surfing. We aim to take the viewer to Sierra Leone and experience ‘normal life’ in a small village. We have filmed the characters from an extremely close angle in all their activities and tend to zoom out more with shots from stunning landscapes while travelling to Liberia.