0.TO.10 was the tenth concert tour by South Korean boy band Big Bang that was held to celebrate the group's tenth anniversary.[1] The tour visited Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong from July 2016 to January 2017. The shows were live-streamed through theatres in Japan, Tencent QQ in China and Naver's V app. Big Bang held 24 concerts in six cities, which attracted more than 1.1 million fans.[2]